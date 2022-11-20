Shraddha Murder Case: Skull Parts, Bones Found; Police Recover Shoes, Clothes From Aftab's Flat

AMID the ongoing investigation in the Shraddha Murder Case, Delhi police on Sunday found parts of a skull, jaw, and other bones in the forest area in Mehrauli. The recovered parts, however, are being sent to a forensic lab to determine if they belong to Shraddha Walker, a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, Aftab Poonawala.

Here Are the Most Recent Developments:

1. The Delhi police, during their search operation on Sunday, found parts of a skull and other bones from the forest area in Mehrauli. It will be sent to the forensic lab. "We again went to the Mehrauli forest and have recovered the base of a skull, parts of the jaw, and bones. "After recovering the remains, we have sent them to a forensic lab to get a proper report," a source told IANS.

2. A team of Delhi police also went to the house of Aftab in the Chhatarpur area, where the incident took place. Police collected the clothes, which will be sent for forensic examination.

3. As part of its probe, the police recorded the statements of the secretary of a housing society where the accused, Aftab Amin Poonawalla, lived with his family. As per the ANI sources, a Delhi police team recorded the statement of Abdullah Khan, the secretary of the Unique Park Housing Society of Vasai, an area of Palghar district, for more than an hour on Sunday.

4. The family members of Aftab have vacated their home. According to the news agency ANI, Khan, in a statement, said that the family had vacated their house around twenty days ago and had rented it out. He also shared their (family members') contact number, which was found switched off.

5. On Saturday, Delhi police also recorded the statements of a total of six people in the case, including the best friend of Shraddha and the owner of the flat where the couple used to live before coming to Delhi.

6. Delhi police have also interviewed the owner of a guest house in Tosh village, part of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, in the case. The police have also discovered CCTV footage of the accused, Aftab, carrying a bag on a street outside his house in Delhi during the early hours of the morning.

"The police believe that Aftab was out with the bag to dispose of the body parts of Shraddha five months after the murder. He had stashed them in a fridge before disposing them off in and around the national capital," they said, adding that the authenticity of the video is also being checked, as quoted by news agency ANI.

7. The police are still looking for Aftab and Shraddha's clothes from the day of the murder. They are also searching for the weapons used for chopping off the body. However, no concrete evidence has yet been found.

8. According to the police investigation, Aftab murdered Shraddha on May 18 and then planned the body's disposal. In September, Shraddha’s friend informed her family that there had been no contact with Shraddha for the last two and a half months and that her mobile number was also switched off. Her family also checked her social media accounts and found no updates during this period.

9. In November, Shraddha’s father, Vikash Madan Walker, a resident of Palghar (Maharashtra), approached Mumbai police and lodged a missing person’s complaint.

10. The couple was in a live-in relationship and had moved to Delhi from Mumbai. An argument broke out over expenses and infidelity, and Aftab reportedly strangled the deceased to death.