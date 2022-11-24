Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's Polygraph Test Begins; Fadnavis Says 'She Could've Been Saved'

THE DELHI police on Thursday brought Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aftab Amin Poonawala to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini for the second session of the polygraph test. As per police officials, Aftab's polygraph test could not be conducted on Wednesday as the accused was down with fever and cold. "He has been brought by the police here and the process of polygraph test has started," an official from FSL said.

The Polygraph test records physiological phenomena such as blood pressure, pulse rate and respiration, and the data is used to determine whether the person is speaking the truth. The narco analysis, on the other hand, involves administering the individual medication which reduces their self-consciousness and allows them to speak freely.

Aftab Poonawala, accused of killing her live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, has to undergo several tests to ascertain his emotional, mental, physiological and psychological well-being. The narco analysis cannot be conducted if he is found to be "disturbed" in the preliminary tests. On Tuesday, Poonawala had undergone the first session of the polygraph test, also known as the lie detector test, at FSL, Rohini.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that an investigation will be initiated into why "no action" was taken by the police on the complaint letter of Shhradha Walkar in 2020. Fadnavis further said that she could have been saved had action been taken on time.

The victim Shhradha Walkar in the year 2020, had made a complaint at the Tulinj Police Station in Maharashtra's Palghar, in which she stated that Aaftab Poonawala, had beaten her and threatened to kill her.

"I saw the letter (Shraddha's complaint to Police in 2020) and it has very serious allegations. We will have to investigate why was no action taken. I don't want to accuse anyone of anything but if action is not taken on such a letter, such incidents happen," said Fadnavis, adding, "It will be investigated. Maybe she could have been saved had action been taken."

However, the Maharashtra Police said that based on a complaint by Shraddha Walkar in 2020, they had begun an investigation but the case was closed after she gave a written statement to withdraw the case. DCP of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate, Suhas Bavache said that Shraddha in her written statement had stated that "the dispute between herself and Aaftab Poonawala was resolved."

"Whatever necessary action had to be taken in that matter was done by police at that time. The application that was given by the complainant was also investigated. After the investigation, the complainant herself gave a written statement that there is no dispute. Her friend's parents also cajoled her to resolve the dispute. She gave the written statement and after that the case was closed," said Bawche.

In the complaint letter, Shraddha said that she "did not have the guts to go to the police" because Aaftab had threatened to kill her. However, she added that Aaftab tried to kill her on the day she was writing the letter, and he also threatened to cut her into pieces and throw her away. "It's been six months he has been hitting me," the letter read.

(With Agencies Inputs)