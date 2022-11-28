Shraddha Murder Case: Police Van Carrying Aftab Attacked Outside Forensic Lab In Delhi | Video

Shraddha Murder Case: At least two men carrying swords, who claimed to be from Hindu Sena, attacked the police van that was carrying the accused Aftab Poonawalla.

Updated: Mon, 28 Nov 2022 07:39 PM IST
THE police van carrying the accused of the Shraddha murder case, Aftab Poonawalla, was attacked by at least 2 men, outside Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSL) in Delhi on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

The attackers who were seen attacking Poonawalla in a video shared by ANI, claimed to be from Hindu Sena. The police also detained two men following the incident.

The sources cited by NDTV said that the situation was under control and Aftab is safe.

The investigators on Monday also recovered some of the weapons used by Aaftab Amin Poonawalla to chop up Shraddha Walkar's body into several pieces.

