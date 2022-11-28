Shraddha Murder Case: Police Van Carrying Aftab Attacked Outside Forensic Lab In Delhi | Video

THE police van carrying the accused of the Shraddha murder case, Aftab Poonawalla, was attacked by at least 2 men, outside Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSL) in Delhi on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

The attackers who were seen attacking Poonawalla in a video shared by ANI, claimed to be from Hindu Sena. The police also detained two men following the incident.

#WATCH | Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Bpx4WCvqXs — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

The sources cited by NDTV said that the situation was under control and Aftab is safe.

The investigators on Monday also recovered some of the weapons used by Aaftab Amin Poonawalla to chop up Shraddha Walkar's body into several pieces.