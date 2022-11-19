Delhi Murder Case: Aftab, Shraddha's Clothes Seized; Small Cutting Tool Recovered From Accused's Workplace

Police personnel carry out a search operation in the forest area of Mehrauli to look for the other body parts of the victim Shraddha Walkar. (ANI Image)

CONTINUING the probe into the Shraddha murder case, Delhi Police have now seized clothes belonging to Aftab Amin Poonawalla and Shraddha Walkar. A team of Delhi Police reached Aftab's flat in the Chattarpur area of Delhi and seized clothes belonging to both the accused and the deceased as part of its investigation into the horrific murder.

"All the clothes from the house have been seized. Most of the clothes belong to Aftab," police sources said while adding that the seized clothes will be sent for forensic examination. The police are however yet to recover the clothes of Aftab and Shraddha that the two were wearing on the day of the murder.

A police team also reached Aftab's workplace in Gurugram on Friday and conducted a thorough search for the weapon Aftab used for chopping off Shraddha's body. Metal detectors were also used to search the premises. Though no concrete evidence was found during the search, the police team reportedly found a small cutting tool.

"The search was carried out as part of the investigation to recover the clothes of the victim and weapon," said sources, while adding that the tool did not seem to be the one used by the accused.

The Delhi police had earlier stated that the recovery of the weapon used in the horrific killing will be vital evidence to prove the accusations against Aftab Ameen Poonawala.

A report by NDTV stated that Aftab Googled ways to stop the splattering of blood while cutting Shraddha's body into 35 pieces. As per the police, Aftab also used some special kind of acid to remove the blood stains from the floor of his flat.

The police claimed that the rented accommodation, the place of the offence, is being closely inspected by the crime team and forensic experts. A police official said that every word being uttered by Aftab during interrogation is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value.

"Following up on the disclosures by Aftab, various combing operations have been carried out at various places, including some forest areas, from where bones were recovered," a senior police official, as quoted by IANS, said.

"Police teams are also carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts. Several inter-disciplinary teams are working round the clock for documenting, finding discrepancies and further refining the versions and the motives being put forth by the accused," said the official.

To ascertain that the bones belong to Shraddha, the blood samples of her father and brother have been collected for a DNA analysis which will take 15 days. "To find out if any incriminating evidence resides in the digital devices seized from the place of offence, the same have alsobeen sent for forensic retrieval of data," he added.

The police are still searching for the severed head of Shraddha Walkar, which the accused allegedly burnt to conceal the identity. Ten bags of body parts have been so far found in the Mehrauli forest area when police took him there on Tuesday. However, it is yet to be determined that the body parts found by the police belong to Shraddha Walkar. The police are also searching for Shraddha's mobile phone.

Delhi Police last week solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Poonawala on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint. Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab Poonawala killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing off her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aftab Poonawala within five days in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.