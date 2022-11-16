Shraddha Murder Case: On Day Of Killing, The Couple Fought Over Household Items

AFTAB Poonawala who did not only kill his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, but chopped her body parts and dumped it in different parts of Delhi, had now revealed to police that before the murder there was a fight between the couple over the shifting of household items from Mumbai.

According to the police, the duo did not fight for the first time on the night of the killing but Aftab and Shraddha had been fighting for three years. However, during their fight on May 18, Aftab killed her.

"On May 18, there was a fight between the two regarding bringing household items from Mumbai. They used to fight over who would bear the household expenses and bring items. Aftab got very angry about this. The quarrel started around 8 pm on May 18 when Aftab strangled Shraddha to death. He kept her body in the room overnight and went to buy a knife and refrigerator the next day," sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

The Delhi police arrested Aftab on Saturday after they started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar.

The accused, meanwhile, had tried to mislead the police several times during the initial days of the investigation.

Aftab had tried to hide the murder of Shraddha by removing any physical evidence, however, he had left the digital evidence that the police traced to reach the truth of the case.

When Delhi Police initiated the investigation, Aftab had told the police that Shraddha had left the house on May 22 (Shraddha was killed on May 18), after a fight. He said that she had only carried her phone with herself and had left her belongings in his flat. He claimed that she was unreachable and he had not come in contact with her since then, according to the police sources.

However, the truth came to the fore when the police checked the phone call records of the couple and investigated their locations.

The biggest breakthrough the police got was the bank statement of the couple's account which showed a transaction of Rs 54,000 from Shraddha's net banking account app to Aftab's account on May 26. The transaction exposed Aftab's lies in which he had earlier said that Shraddha was unreachable after May 22 and he did not come in contact with her, the sources said.

The location of the bank transfer that took place on May 26 also turned out to be the Mehrauli police station area.

Earlier, Aftab said to the police that his partner had trust issues because of which she would often get angry, leading to frequent quarrels.

"I often had to talk to someone over the phone. However, she would doubt my commitment to the relationship every time she caught me speaking over the phone. She used to get very angry," Aftab told Delhi Police.

"I was scared as I knew that if I dumped the body somewhere, I might be caught. I browsed Google all night to search for ways to dispose of the body and not arouse any suspicion. I also searched the internet on what kind of chopper would I have to use to piece the body," the Delhi Police source quoted Aftab as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)