Shraddha Walkar Feared Aftab 'Will Kill Her, Cut Her Into Pieces', Reveals 2020 Letter To Police

IN THE gruesome murder case of Shraddha Walkar, another shocking detail has come to the fore prompting the Delhi police to further intensify their probe. According to reports, the victim, Shraddha Walkar, had written a complaint to the Vasai police in 2020, alleging that her live-in partner and accused in the case, Aftab Poonawala, threatened to kill her and cut her body into pieces. It is pertinent to note that Shraddha and Aftab lived in Maharashtra's Vasai before moving to Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

The letter, which has just surfaced, was duly acknowledged by police but it is not known if there was any further follow-up action in the matter. In her complaint, she sounded desperate and stated that Aftab was beating her up, blackmailing her and threatening to murder her and cutting her body into pieces.

Nearly two years later, Shraddha's worst fears turned true with Aaftab getting arrested for killing her and chopping her into 35 pieces in Delhi. In the complaint filed by Shraddha in 2020, it was also mentioned that Aftab's family knew that he wants to kill her.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have recorded the statements of Aftab Poonawala's family, which is in Delhi right now and could also call them for further questioning if the need arises.