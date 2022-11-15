Shraddha Murder Case: Gruesome Killings That Shook The Conscience Of India

Shraddha and Aftab had met through a dating app in 2019 and shifted to Delhi earlier this year. A love story that began at a call centre in Mumbai, turned into a spine-chilling crime when Delhi Police investigation revealed that Shraddha had been cut into 35 pieces by her live-in partner.

As the horrifying murder of the 27-year-old shook the nation, it reminded people of some of the most gory and gruesome murders committed in past. Readers are advised caution as the details given ahead could be triggering and disturbing.

Kerala Human Sacrifice Case

In October this year, terrifying incidents of murders in the name of 'human sacrifice' had emerged from Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. The prime accused in the case, Mohammed Shafi, had convinced a couple to carry out human sacrifice, where they killed and mutilated two women. Shafi was described by police as a "pervert" who carried out the crime for "sadistic pleasure" instead of money. Shafi is a history-sheeter with 10 other cases against him, filed over the past 15 years.

The two victims underwent torture and had injuries in their private parts, according to the police remand report, which revealed the horrifying details of the incident. One of the victim was cut into 56 pieces and the breasts of another one had been chopped off. The victims were also strangled by the trio. Finally, their chopped bodies were buried in the pits on the premises of the couple's house in Elanthoor village of Pathanamthitta district.

Neeraj Grover Murder Case

Mumbai-based television executive Neeraj Grover was killed and his body dismembered in November 2007. All the chopped parts were then stuffed in three bags before setting them to fire in a forest. Neeraj was killed by a naval officer Emile Jerome, who suspected him of having an affair with his fiance Maria Susairaj. Susairaj, who filed his missing complaint, was also found to be involved in the killing. Jerome had, in a fit of rage, killed Neeraj and then went to a mall to purchase a chopper. He used it to chop Neeraj's body in several pieces.

Naina Sahni Tandoor Case

In the infamous 'Tandoor Kand' of 1995, former politician Sushil Sharma was given life sentence for murdering his wife Naina Sahni. A youth Congress leader, Sharma had shot dead his wife at their home in Delhi over suspicion of an extramarital affair on July 2, 1995. Sharma then cut body into pieces and stuffed it in a 'tandoor' (clay oven), kept on the roof of a popular restaurant managed by his friend.

Serial Killer Chandrakant Jha

In 2007, a serial killer, Chandrakant Jha was arrested by Delhi Police for several murders. Jha had confessed to have perfected the art of chopping bodies in such a way that minimum amount of blood would ooze out after mutilation. Between 1198 and 2007, Jha had murdered seven people. These were the people he would help get a job, and provide meals for. He would pamper them like his children, and then he would kill them mercilessly at the slightest provocation. Jha got away with most murders by mutilating the bodies and scattering their parts across Delhi.