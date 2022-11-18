Shraddha Murder Case: Difference Between Narco Test And Polygraph Test | Explained

THE DELHI court has allowed the police’s application seeking permission for the Narco test of Aftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha murder case who allegedly killed his live-in partner after chopping off into 35 pieces and dumped her body parts in different locations in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur forest area.

The Delhi police requested permission for the accused to be brought to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for additional investigation, and following the Police's request, the court also extended the Aftab's custody. "Police submitted in the court that the accused, Aftab, is to be taken to Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh for investigation. The court also allowed the police application seeking permission for the Narco analysis test of accused Aftab," as quoted by news agency ANI.

What Is Narco Test:

In the narco test which is also known as truth serum, a drug called Sodium Pentothal is administered to the subject during the test. Due to this medication, a person to whom it gets applied, losses self loses self-consciousness and enters a hypnotic state.

When self-consciousness is reduced, a person begins speaking freely and without any restraints. In that state, examiners can question the subject and get genuine responses.

What Is Polygraph Test:

A polygraph test is also known as a lie detector test. In this test, the device records physiological phenomena such as blood pressure, heart rate, respiration, breathing rhythms, skin conductivity, perspiration and arm and leg movement of a human subject as he/she responds to questions from an operator.

According to Britannica, the lie detector, which has been used by police since 1924 for questioning and investigations, is still debatable among psychologists and isn't always seen favourably by the courts.

What Is The Difference Between Narco And Polygraph Test:

The polygraph test relies on the subject's physiological indicators to identify the "truth," whereas the narco test uses drugs to change the subject's state of awareness. All of these techniques are contentious in the medical community and none of them have been demonstrated to have a 100 per cent success rate.