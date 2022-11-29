Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi Police To Conduct Narco Test On Aftab Poonawala On December 1

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted permission to Delhi Police to conduct a narco-analysis test on Aftab Amin Poonawala who killed his girlfriend and live-in partner Shraddha Walker.

The Saket Court approved the Delhi Police plea on Tuesday, allowing them to conduct a narco-analysis test on December 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, two men were sent to judicial custody for attacking a van carrying Aftab Poonawala on Monday night with swords outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in Delhi.

Both the accused, Kuldeep Thakur and Nigam Gurjar, were arrested after the attack on Aftab’s van yesterday and were produced in the court by the Delhi Police. After court, they have been sent to judicial custody.

On Monday, the Delhi Police had recovered Shraddha Walkar’s ring that Aftab had gifted to another girl whom he invited to his flat. The police have also recovered some weapons that were used to chop off 27-year-old Shraddha’s body.

Shraddha’s murderer underwent remaining sessions of his polygraph test as there are so many unanswered questions left in the case. Aftab had dismembered Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli.

What is the Narco analysis test?

In a narco-analysis test, the drug sodium pentothal is injected into the body of the accused to neutralise their imagination. The drug injected into the body of the accused transports it to a hypnotic or sedated state.

Due to this medication, a person to whom it gets applied losses self-consciousness and comes into a hypnotic state. When self-consciousness is reduced, a person starts speaking freely without any barrier. In this situation, examiners can ask questions and can get genuine responses.

The Narco test is completely different from the Polygraph test.

What is Polygraph Test?

A polygraph test can be referred to as a ‘lie detector test’, a device or a procedure which measures, analyzes and records several physiological indicators such as blood pressure, pulse respiration, breathing rhythms and skin conductivity while a person is being investigated.