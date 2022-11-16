Shraddha Murder Case: No Permission Granted For Narco Test On Accused; Search On For Victim's Head

THE DELHI police on Wednesday approached the Saket court in Delhi seeking a narco test on Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the brutal murder case of Shraddha Walkar, saying that he was not cooperating in the investigation. As per Delhi police sources, reported by news agency ANI, the request was made to the court in the morning, however, the court has so far not given permission to conduct a narco test on Aftab.

Earlier, a section of media reported that the court allowed the police to conduct a narco test on Aftab Poonawala, who killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped off her body into 35 pieces. Aftab later dumped the body in a jungle in Delhi's Mehrauli area.

Shraddha murder case | Delhi Police had applied for the Narco test of the accused Aftab on Saturday but till now no permission has been granted by the Court: Delhi Police Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Aftab was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing a missing complaint filed by Shraddha Walkar's father. He had tried to hide the murder of Shraddha by removing any physical evidence, however, he had left the digital evidence that the police traced to reach the truth of the case.

When Delhi Police began the investigation, Aftab had told the police that Shraddha had left the house on May 22 (Shraddha was killed on May 18), after a fight. He said that she had only carried her phone with herself and had left her belongings in his flat. He claimed that she was unreachable and he had not come in contact with her since then.

However, the truth came to the fore when the police checked the phone call records of the couple and investigated their locations. Meanwhile, earlier the day, a senior police official while speaking to the news agency ANI also mentioned that they might request Aftab's mental and psycho-assessment test.

"The test will let us know if Aftab is telling the truth. It will also help us understand his mental state and the nature of the brutal crime he has committed. We also want to know what his relationship with Shraddha was," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by ANI.

The police also added that if Aftab turns out to be mentally unfit, required measures will accordingly be taken. The test is expected in the coming days once the initial investigation is done.

Meanwhile, the family members of Aftab have fled to an unknown location and are now untraceable, Manikpur police (Palghar) said on Wednesday. According to the police, Aftab's family shifted to an unknown location without informing the police.

"When the Manikpur police took Aftab's statement after calling him to Vasai, Aftab's family shifted to an unknown place. Aftab's family is not in contact with Manikpur police either," the police told ANI.

Meanwhile, Shraddha's father on Tuesday demanded the death penalty for the accused while also suspecting 'love jihad' behind the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Shraddha's father, Vikas Walker said, "I suspect love jihad. We demand that Aftab be sentenced to death. I have faith in the Delhi Police as the investigation is moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn't talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab. I lodged the first complaint in the case at Vasai (Mumbai)."

"I had spoken to Shraddha last in 2021. I would ask her to tell me more about her live-in partner. But she didn't say much. I did not know she had shifted to Delhi. Her friend told me she was in Delhi. I thought that she was in Bengaluru. Aftab had a lot of time to remove all the evidence," Shraddha's father said.

(With inputs from ANI)