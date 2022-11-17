Shraddha Murder Case: 'Burnt Her Face To Conceal Identity,' Aftab's Another Shocking Confession

Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab Amin Poonawala on Tuesday confessed to Delhi police that he burnt her face after chopping the body of Shraddha Wakar. (ANI Image)

IN ANOTHER shocking revelation, Aftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha murder case, on Thursday confessed to the Delhi police that after chopping the body of Shraddha, he burnt her face to conceal her identity. The 28-year-old accused also confessed that he had searched on the internet for ways to dispose off a body after murder, Delhi police sources, as quoted by ANI said.

The gruesome killing of Shraddha Walkar by his live-in partner in the national capital has shocked the conscience of the nation. The Delhi police arrested the accused on Saturday and is investigating the matter to ascertain the reason behind the killing.

Aftab confessed to the police that he strangled Shraddha and chopped her body into 35 pieces at their flat in Delhi's Chhatarpur area on May 18. After that, the accused started disposing of the body pieces at different locations in and around Delhi during night hours for the next 18 days.

Earlier today, Delhi police said they found a pending water bill in the accused's flat. This is significant because Delhi's government provides 20,000 litres of water for free each day. The police received information from the neighbours of Aftab that he has an outstanding water bill of Rs 300. The officials are likely to investigate this matter further.

"After the murder, Aftab used a lot of water to clean the blood stains leading to a high water bill and the pending bill. Neighbours told the Police that Aftab used to regularly go and check the building's water tank," Delhi police sources, as quoted by ANI, said.

As per the reports, the 28-year-old accused met victim Shraddha Walkar on a dating app platform and has been in a relationship since 2018. In May, the couple had a fight and the accused strangled her and then chopped her body into pieces. He bought a refrigerator, and kept them in it, police said.