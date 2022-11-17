Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's Water Bill New Clue For Police; What Cops Have and What They Are Still Looking For

Delhi Police bring the accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla in the Shraddha Walker murder case to the jungle area to recover other body parts disposed by the accused. (ANI Image)

THE GRUESOME killing of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawalla in the national capital, Delhi, has shocked the conscience of the nation. The police arrested the accused on Saturday and are investigating all the angles which could ascertain the fact and the reason behind the killing.

Aftab, as confessed by him to the police, killed Shraddha by strangulating her and then chopped her body into 35 pieces at their flat in Delhi's Chhatarpur area on May 18. Aftab then dumped the victim's body parts in the Mehrauli jungle over the course of 18 days.

In a fresh development, the Delhi police have found a pending water bill in the accused Aftab Poonawalla's flat, given the circumstances that 20,000 litres of water in Delhi is provided free by the government. The police received information from the neighbours of Aftab that he has an outstanding water bill of Rs 300.

The police are likely to investigate this angle as the Delhi government gives 20,000 litres of water for free. Two neighbours living on the floor above Aftab had informed the police that the water bill of all the floors comes to zero, except for Aftab's, who had an outstanding due of Rs 300, thus rising suspicion. Meanwhile, the Delhi police on Wednesday sought permission to conduct a narco test on Aftab, however, the court is yet to grant permission to the police.

"After the murder, Aftab used a lot of water to clean the blood stains leading to a high water bill and the pending bill. Neighbours told the Police that Aftab used to regularly go and check the building's water tank," Delhi police sources, as quoted by ANI, said.

What police have against Aftab in the Shraddha murder case:

- His confession: Aftab has confessed to the crime and has also shared important information regarding the gruesome murder with the police.

- Store-owner's statement and bill of the fridge which Aftab had bought to store Shraddha's body a day after the murder.

- Statement of Dr Anil Singh, who treated Aftab some days prior to the murder.

- Around 12 body parts were found in the Mehrauli jungle. They have been sent for forensic tests.

- Blood stains were also found in the kitchen when the police yesterday reached Aftab's flat in Chhatarpur to collect more evidence.

- The police also have the transaction details of Rs 54,000 which Aftab had allegedly pulled from Shraddha's account.

- The testimony and statements of Shraddha Walkar's father.

- Statements of Shraddha Walkar's friends

What police are still looking for:

- The weapon, allegedly a knife, which was used to chop Shraddha's body.

- The severed head of Shraddha Walkar, which the police said is one of the most important things.

- The clothes of the accused and the victim which they were wearing on the day of the crime. Aftab reportedly has told the police that he disposed of Shraddha's clothes in a garbage van.

- Shraddha's mobile phone.