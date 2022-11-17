Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab To Be Taken To Uttrakhand, Himachal For Probe; Key Developments

Amid the ongoing investigation of the Shraddha Murder case allegedly done by her boyfriend, Aftab Poonawala- a Delhi Court on Thursday extended the custody of the accused. The court has also approved the police application seeking permission for the Narco test of the accused.

Here Are The Top Developments:

1. A Delhi Court on Thursday allowed an application submitted by the Delhi Police for the appearance of Aftab Amin Poonawala through video conferencing due to the security and sensitivity of the case.

2. "As per the information, some religious and miscreants may attack the accused. Under these circumstances, it would not be appropriate to produce the accused in the courtroom," Delhi Police submitted.

3. The judge, after considering the application, noted, "I am aware of the public sentiment attached to the case. I am also aware of the media coverage and sensitivity of the matter. n the interest of justice, the application for appearance through video conferencing is allowed."

4. The court extended the custody of Aftab for the next five days. The court also allowed the police to conduct narco test of the accused, and an application for the same was moved on Saturday.

5. Police submitted in the court that the accused, Aftab, is to be taken to Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh for investigation. The court also allowed the police application seeking permission for the Narco analysis test of accused Aftab.

6. Earlier, the Delhi police had moved an application seeking an extension of police custody for ten days. Aftab was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar. He had also tried to mislead the police by hiding the truth.

7. Meanwhile, the police on Thursday also claimed that Aftab had charred Shraddha's face in order to hide her identity. The Delhi Police sources claimed that he had first chopped her body into 35 pieces, then burnt her face in such a way that it becomes unidentifiable even if the body parts are discovered.

8. "During the interrogation, Aftab revealed that he had learned about all this on the internet, and also about how to hide the body from everyone's reach," the sources were quoted saying by ANI.

9. Reportedly, the East Delhi Police had discovered a chopped head and hand in the Trilokpuri area of Pandav Nagar police station area of the national capital in June this year, which was nearly a month after Shraddha was murdered (on May 18).

10. After the investigation, it was revealed that Aftab and Shraddha had a fight on the night when the latter was murdered. However, this was not the only time the duo fought. According to the police, they were fighting for three years.

Shraddha Walkar was killed by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala on May 18. The quarrel started at around 8 PM over who would bear the household expenses and bring items. The fight then became worse and Aftab strangled Shraddha to death. He kept her body in the room overnight and went to buy a knife and refrigerator the next day.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Shraddha's father demanded the death penalty for the accused while also suspecting 'love jihad' behind the incident.

(With ANI inputs)