Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab Poonawala To Undergo Polygraph Test Before Narco Analysis

AFTAB Poonawala, the accused of the Shraddha murder case will not undergo a narco test, which was earlier to be conducted on Monday, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was quoted saying by the news agency PTI.

A polygraphic test is to be conducted on Aaftab before the narco test for which his consent is needed, and the police have been informed about that, it said.

"We are not conducting the narco test on Aaftab today," said FSL Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta, as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, Punit Puri who is also an assistant director at the FSL, said the polygraphic test will be conducted only after they receive the consent. "It will then be followed by medical tests and after these only, the narco will be performed."

"Within 10 days, narco will be done," he added.

Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta also informed that they have received a request for the narco test and the work for that has been started too. "Our director Deepa Varma has instructed to take this case on priority."

This came after a meeting between the FSL and the police team took place on Sunday. "Everything has been decided but some parameters need to be completed before the narco test and they have been informed to the police. As soon they complete them we can do narco," said Gupta.

With Aftab Poonawala's five-day custody ending on Tuesday, the Delhi Police is running against time to get the test conducted.

The narco-analysis test will be conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital here in Rohini, Delhi.

Delhi court, in an order dated November 17, directed the city police to complete the narco-analysis test within five days, while making it clear that it cannot use any third-degree measure on him.

Earlier, on November 17, the Delhi court allowed conducting of the narco test of the accused Aftab. This came after the Delhi Police found that the accused had been constantly lying, trying to mislead the police.

"The test will let us know if Aftab is telling the truth. It will also help us understand his mental state and the nature of the brutal crime he has committed. We also want to know what his relationship with Shraddha was," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by ANI.

