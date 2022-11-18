Shraddha Murder Case: Accused Aftab Was High On Marijuana During Murder | Top Updates

AFTAB Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the gruesome Shraddha Walker murder case, who was arrested recently, has admitted to being high on marijuana on the day of the murder, police sources, as per the news agency ANI claimed.

As per Delhi police sources, the 28-year-old accused during questioning told the police that on May 18, he had an argument with Shraddha over managing household expenses and bringing some stuff from Mumbai to Delhi.

"The victim was strangled to the death between 09.00 pm and 10.00 pm, and the accused, Aftab, sat next to her body the whole night and smoked marijuana," they said. Reportedly, the accused also revealed that he disposed of some pieces of the body in Dehradun also.

As per the reports, Aftab met victim Shraddha Walkar on a dating app platform called "Bumble" and has been in a relationship since 2018. The matter came to light when the victim stopped talking to her parents.

Earlier on Thursday, Aftab confessed to the Delhi police that after chopping the body of his partner, he burnt her face to conceal her identity. He also confessed that he had searched on the internet for ways to dispose off a body after murder, Delhi police sources, as quoted by ANI said.

The Delhi court has allowed the police’s application seeking permission for the Narco test on Aftab who allegedly killed his live-in partner after chopping her into 35 pieces, and dumped her body parts in different locations in a forest area in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur.

The court also extended Aftab’s custody at the request of Delhi police who said that the accused is to be brought to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Dr SP Shinde from Maharashtra also responded to the case and he treated Shraddha in 2020 in Ozone Multispeciality Hospital, Nalasopara. “Shraddha was admitted for severe pain in her shoulders and back, she didn't tell the reason. The extreme injury wasn't found on her. Aftab was present during admission. Don't recall seeing her family.” Dr Shinde said, ANI reported.