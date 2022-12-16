Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab Poonawala Files Bail Plea, Lawyer Says 'Not Safe In Jail'; Hearing On Dec 17

AAFTAB Poonawala on Friday moved an application in Delhi's Saket Court seeking bail, reported the news agency ANI. The court is expected to hear his plea on Saturday.

Poonawala, who is currently in Tihar jail for allegedly killing and chopping the body of his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar into 35 pieces, was arrested last month.

Reportedly, Aaftab's lawyers told the court that probe in the matter has been done by the investigating officer and since the trial will continue for long, it is not preferable for him to be in custody adding that he is not safe in jail.

The bail plea comes a day after DNA of the bones recovered from a forest in South Delhi matched with that of the bones of Shraddha. The report has unfolded a new chapter of the gruesome murder case.

As many as 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw were collected from the Mehrauli forest that were suspected to belong to the 27-year-old woman.

"Police have received DNA and polygraph test reports from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). These reports will help us further in the investigation," Special Commissioner of Police Law and Order, Delhi, Sagar Preet Hooda was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also informed that the body parts will be sent for post-mortem examination. Senior officers probing the murder believe that the findings will be crucial to the investigation.

On December 15, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the proposal of the Delhi Police to appoint special public prosecutors to represent the Union Territory in the trial court in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

According to the L-G office, advocates Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad will represent Delhi Police as special public prosecutors in the matter.

"LG VK Saxena has approved the proposal of Delhi Police for the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors, to represent the State in the Trial Court in case FIR No. 659 dt. 10.11.2022 u/s 365/302/201 IPC, registered at PS Mehrauli. The matter relates to the gruesome Shraddha murder case. Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, Advocates will be accordingly representing the Delhi Police as Special Public Prosecutors in the matter," the L-G office said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)