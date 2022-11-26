Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab May Have Rehearsed For Polygraph Test Questions; Narco Exam On Monday

The police have contacted the woman, who is a psychologist, and have also written to the dating application in connection with the probe.

A DELHI court on Saturday sent Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the murder case of live-in partner Shraadha Walkar, to judicial custody. His narco test will be conducted on Monday, November 28.

Meanwhile, an investigator claimed that the accused may have anticipated the questions and rehearsed how to answer the experts during the polygraph test at a forensic science laboratory in Rohini, reports the News 18 website.

Here Are the Most Recent Developments:

1. In the latest developments, the woman whom Aaftab invited while pieces of Shraddha's body were kept in his fridge is a doctor by profession. The accused met her through a dating application, Bumble, the same social media platform where he had first met Shraddha, reports NDTV.

2. The police have contacted the woman, who is a psychologist, and have also written to the dating application in connection with the probe, as Aaftab reportedly came into contact with several women via this application.

3. On Friday, Aaftab was taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) located in Rohini for the polygraph test. He left the test centre late in the evening.

4. According to NDTV, a senior FSL official said that all the stages of the test have been completed, including the pre-, main-, and post-stages of the procedure.

5. "Our forensic experts will analyse the recordings and make a report accordingly. He (Poonawala) can be called again if the experts are not satisfied with the report. Based on the outcome of the report, a decision will be taken on conducting narco analysis which can be carried out even if he is sent to judicial custody," he said, as quoted by NDTV.

6. Meanwhile, it was reported by a few media outlets that Aftab confidently lied while trying to answer some questions. According to a report by The Times of India, when a policeman jokingly asked if he had watched Drishyam, Aftab smiled.

7. "As on Thursday, Aaftab complained of fever today too, so the process couldn’t be completed. We may call him again another day," FSL assistant director Sanjeev Gupta was quoted as saying to TOI.

8. Aftab started coughing soon after electrodes were attached to him in order to disrupt the readings. "Due to his coughing, the readings went haywire, and we couldn’t decide whether he was telling the truth or manipulating the test," the report claimed, as quoted by the News 18 website.

9. Interrogation by the Delhi Police revealed that Aftab murdered Shraddha on May 18 and then began making plans to dispose of her body. The accused told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

10. The couple was in a live-in relationship and had moved to Delhi from Mumbai. An argument broke out over expenses and infidelity, and Aftab reportedly strangled the deceased to death.