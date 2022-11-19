Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab Assaulted Shraddha Multiple Times; Court Orders Narco Test Of Accused | Updates

Delhi Police team that arrived in Maharashtra's Vasai to probe the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case in which her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala had allegedly strangulated Walkar to death and chopped her body into 35 pieces, dumped it in the Chhatarpur area of the national capital, on Friday recorded the statement of Laxman Nadar, a close friend of Shraddha.

A team of Delhi Police arrived at Vasai in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday to investigate the case. According to sources, it took around 4-5 hours to record the statement of Laxman. Further Delhi Police team also recorded a statement of the owner of the house where Shraddha and Aftab used to live on rent before going to Delhi. Pertinent to mention, before going to Delhi, Shraddha used to live in a rented house in the Vasai area of the Palghar district.

Latest Updates on the Shraddha Walkar murder case:

- The Police also tried to contact Aftab's family with the help of Manikpur police station but Aftab's father's mobile number went switched off and the family could not be contacted.

- Delhi Police will also record the statements of Shraddha's friends who were in contact with Shraddha since 2019. Further, police will also interrogate the manager of the call centre where Shraddha used to work.

- Shradhha Walkar's two-year-old chats with her office colleagues have surfaced, clearly conveying that she was beaten up by Aftab. In the chats dating November 24, 2020, Shraddha says she is severely injured after being beaten by Aftab, so much so that she is not even able to get up from her bed. She also complains of her blood pressure being low.

- "And I won't be able to make it because from all the beating yesterday I guess my bp is low and my body hurts. Energy nahi bachi hai bed se uthne ki," Shraddha wrote in one of her messages.

- In December 2020, she was even admitted to a private hospital in Vasai. The doctor, as per his report, said that when she came to her there were "only internal injuries". She had severe back pain, nausea, neck pain, difficulty in movement of neck, and tingling and numbness in lower limb, as per the doctor's report.

- Bumble, the dating app where Aftab and Shraddha met, said that it was devastated to hear about the unspeakable crime, and it will continue to follow closely and remain available to the police.

- "Everyone at Bumble is devastated to hear about this unspeakable crime, and our hearts are with Shraddha Walker's family and loved ones. We will continue to follow closely and remain available to law enforcement should they request our support. The safety and wellbeing of our members is our top priority and we have a dedicated global team serving their needs," Bumble spokesperson said.

- Saket court on Friday ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of Aftab Amin Poonawala accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case within five days. Meanwhile, National Cyber Forensic Lab (NCFL) has started the analysis of the mobile phone, camera, and laptop of Aftab. NCFL has been instructed to file the report to the police by the next week. They have also roped in Gujrat-based forensic experts for the analysis.

- A friend of Shraddha Walker claimed that he helped her file a police complaint against Aftab Amin Poonawala. Rahul Rai, who identified himself as a friend of Shraddha's, said, "In 2020, we (him and other friends) helped her file an FIR after she reached out to us for help saying Aftab beat her. We took her home." "The police officer suggested detaining Aftab for interrogation but she said such things happen in a relationship," he added.

(With Agencies Inputs)