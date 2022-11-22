Shraddha Murder Case: Accused Aaftab Poonawala Undergoes Polygraph Test; All You Need To Know

Arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walker, the prime accused, Aaftab Poonawala, underwent a polygraph test on Tuesday. He will The test was conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini area of Delhi. According to the police, the polygraph test is being done "to bring out the truth".

Ahead of the polygraph test, Aaftab underwent pre-med sessions and scientific sessions at the FSL. The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore on Monday evening had allowed the application for a polygraph test of the accused Aaftab.

Here's all you need to know:

- Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police, while seeking an extension of police custody of accused Aaftab Poonawala, informed the court that a rough site plan has been found at the house of the accused which may assist in the search operation.

- The police also apprised the court that some more parts of the bones of the deceased have been recovered from the jungle and the jaws of the deceased were recovered on November 20.

- Further, the police said that teams of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) have also been called to the spot for inspection.

- The investigation officer of the Delhi Police sought an extension of police custody saying more parts of the body or bones and weapons can be recovered on the basis of disclosure of the accused.

- Aaftab was produced in the Saket Court as his remand period came to an end. Extending his custory, Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla stated, "It is the considered opinion of this court that further remand of the accused be authorized in police custody for the purpose of ensuring the conclusion of investigation in the matter. Accordingly, the remand of the accused is hereby authorized in police custody for a further period of four days till November 26, 2022."

- The court asked Aaftab about his well-being and if third-degree measures were being used by the police. However, Aaftab told the court that he is fine and cooperating in the investigation. He also praised the police and said no third-degree measures have been used.

- According to legal aid Counsel, Aaftab told the court that the victim used to provoke him and all that happened in heat of the moment." The counsel told off camera. Advocate Abinash Kumar appearing for Aaftab told that he opposed the extension of remand.

- During the hearing, Aaftab also said that he is facing difficulty in recalling the incident as he is new to all these places. He was told to get the site plan of a pond prepared where he allegedly threw the pieces of the body, said his lawyer.