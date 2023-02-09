'Shouldn't Cast Aspersions': Piyush Goyal On Victoria Gowri Being Appointed As Madras HC Judge

AMID the ongoing row over the appointment of LC Victoria Gowri as judge of the Madras High Court, the Trinamool Congress leader Jawhar Sircar on Thursday cited objections to Gowri's appointment for allegedly making hate speeches against Christians and Muslims.

Soon after Sircar's objection to the appointment, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal sought the indulgence of the chair.

"I think there should be some decorum. An honourable judge has been duly appointed through a process. I don't think we, as honourable members here, should be casting aspersions of this nature. I seek your indulgence," Goyal said.

Earlier, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that differences of opinion are a part of democracy and that there are ways to find solutions to that. He stated this in the Upper House when asked if there are differences between the judiciary and the executive in the appointment of judges.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said that the three wings of the state must act like a tandem and should have "mutual respect for them".

"All three ultimately have to get together to fructify our goals. When it comes to judiciary, with respect to which a judgement of the highest court has already come. I would urge the honourable member to ask his supplementary in a pointed manner keeping in mind the provisions that judicial situations have to be addressed in a delicate manner," he said.

The Rajya Sabha chairman also said that the TMC leader is making reference to an individual who is not a member of the house.

"You are making reference on which the honourable President has issued a warrant of appointment and the Supreme Court has already taken a view on that," Dhankhar said Law minister Rijiju agreed with the Chair, saying, "You have very rightly made the observation that there are certain sensitive matters which you have to bear in mind when we speak in this august House."

On being told by Sircar that the law minister has not answered his pointed question on the differences, Rijiju said there are 210 vacancies in various high courts.

"Once the names are recommended by the three-member Collegium in the high court, then it proceeds as per laid down procedure in the memorandum of procedure. We have not received the proposal on these 210 vacancies, so there is no question of any sharp differences," the law minister said as quoted by news agency PTI.

