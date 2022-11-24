'Shouldn’t Be Stretched': Amit Shah Downplays Himanta's ‘Saddam Hussein’ Remark On Rahul Gandhi

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah attempted to soften a remark made by a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, saying such remarks should not be stretched. The BJP leader was speaking at the Times Now Summit in the National Capital.

Shah, speaking at the summit, said, "Such things should not be stretched. Whenever elections happen, then such things are spoken and people listen to it as well. People enjoy. After believing in this, voting doesn't change. In elections, such types of talks are done."

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Rahul Gandhi resembled a former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein. The Congress termed the remarks "obnoxious and unacceptable."

"If he (Rahul Gandhi) wanted to change his looks, why did not he choose to look like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or Jawaharlal Nehru? Even Gandhi ji’s look would have been better, but why he is he changing his face to look like Saddam Hussein now?," said Assam CM Sarma as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Congress also lashed back at the statement by the BJP leader.

"You (Assam CM) just want a headline and you get that only when you take Rahul Gandhi’s name. Himanta Biswa Sarma can say anything. He can go to any level for power. We don’t pay attention to such statement," Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that "He (Assam CM Sarma) is the same person who used to praise Rahul Gandhi, and now he is giving such shameful statements and comparing Rahul Gandhi with Saddam Hussein."

"People like Sarma are criminals and he will never become the Chief Minister again. BJP must learn from Rahul Gandhi. India is in his DNA, and he considers the national flag his religion," Khachariyawas said, as quoted by news agency ANI.