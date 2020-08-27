The debate over in-person schooling remains at the forefront of the present crisis. A comprehensive study conducted by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Mass General Hospital has found that children may play a larger role in the community spread of coronavirus than previously thought, triggering concerns of the drastic increase in the cases if the schools reopen.

Educational institutions across the country have remained shut since March, this year, as part of broader shutdowns to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which has infected over three million people and killed sixty thousand. Notwithstanding the strategies recommended by experts to reopen schools, as well as the concerns voiced by paediatricians and educators, several news reports have suggested that parents are still wary of sending their children to school at a time when the cases are rising with each passing day.

The debate over in-person schooling remains at the forefront of the present crisis. A comprehensive study conducted by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Mass General Hospital has found that children may play a larger role in the community spread of coronavirus than previously thought, triggering concerns of the drastic increase in the cases if the schools reopen.

Despite outbreaks, several countries across the world, including the United States, have brought the students back to classrooms by implementing wide range of strategies to keep coronavirus at bay, such as strict limits on contact between children, mandatory wearing of masks, among others. Did the move worsened the pandemic in these countries? Here's what India can learn from the examples of other countries that re-opened schools amid the pandemic.

UNITED STATES

Despite having highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths, several American states, including Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Indiana have begun reopening schools. These schools have enforced strict measures, including keeping desks six feet apart and routine temperature checks.

The decision to reopen schools, however, has remained controversial. The country reported a 90% increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among children after the schools were reopened, according to a new analysis by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, as reported by CNN.

GERMANY

Germany had shuddered its schools early in the pandemic and then later moved to a hybrid model of remote and in-classroom learning. With daily cases of over 1000, the students are back into the classroom. As per a report by The New York Times, schools aim to better ventilate classrooms, while students rarely wear masks while inside. Several weeks into returning to school, the country has no serious outbreaks.

ISRAEL

The Israeli government invited its entire student body back in late May. Infections were reported at a Jerusalem high school within days, which grew into perhaps largest outbreak in a single school in the world, as per a report by The New York Times. The virus eventually spread to other schools and neighbours and ended up infecting hundreds of students and teachers.

“They (the other countries) definitely should not do what we have done,” said Eli Waxman, a professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science."It was a major failure.”

DENMARK

Denmark was amongst the first countries to reopen the school and the move did not worsen the outbreak. The European nation adopted strict social distancing measures. When students returned to classrooms back in April, they were split into 'micro groups' and were assigned different arrival and lunch time. The desks are kept two metres apart, while classrooms are cleaned at least twice a day.

