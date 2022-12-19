'Should Not Disrespect Our Jawans': Jaishankar Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Soldiers Being Beaten' Remark

AMID the ongoing war of words between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Indian and Chinese troops clashing in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that the word "pitai" should not be used for our soldiers.

We should not criticise our jawans directly or indirectly. Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border. They should be respected and appreciated: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

The External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar, speaking in the parliament, said, "We have no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans. I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice I can only bow and respect. The word 'pitai' should not be used for our jawans," as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also said that our soldiers should not be criticised directly or indirectly.

"We should not criticise our jawans directly or indirectly. Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border. They should be respected and appreciated."

Earlier, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a press conference during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said that China is preparing not for any incursion but for a full-fledged war from both the Ladakh and Arunachal sides, and the BJP government is sleeping.

"There is a clear threat from China. The government is trying to hide it and ignore it. But that threat cannot be ignored or hidden. China is making offensive preparation on the side of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian government is in slumber. It doesn't want to hear it. China is preparing for war, not for an incursion," Rahul said, as quoted by news agency ANI.