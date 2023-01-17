'Shouldn't Demean Any Religion': Nitish Kumar Amid Row Over Chandra Shekhar's Remarks On Ramcharitramanas

Nitish Kumar said that the state government respects all religions and supports the fundamental right to follow any religion. (Image Credit: ANI.)

BIHAR Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday broke his silence on the controversy sparked by state Education Minister Chandra Shekhar with his comments regarding some couplets of the religious epic Ramcharitmanas. Nitish Kumar said that the state government respects all religions and supports the fundamental right to follow any religion.

"There should not be any interference with any religion and one should not demean any religion. I have explained this and yesterday Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also spoke about this," said Nitish Kumar, as quoted by ANI.

This comes two days after JD(U) MLA, Sanjeev Kumar lashed out at Chandra Shekhar and demanded that he either apologise or give up Hinduism. "Chandshekhar's remarks on Ramcharitramanas are very unfortunate. I think he doesn't have adequate knowledge about Ramcharitramanas. Ramcharitramanas is a Hindu scripture and is deeply connected to our faith. It talks about our values, way of life, the life of Lord Ram, our duties," MLA Sanjeev Kumar had said.

Chandra Shekhar last week said that Ramcharitmanas spreads hatred in society. He also said that certain parts of Ramcharitmanas promote discrimination towards particular castes. While addressing students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University last week, Chandra Shekhar said that the ‘Ramcharitmanas’ and ‘Manusmriti’ divide the society.

"Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted, and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education, and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk," Chandrashekhar said.

Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar... these books are books that spread hatred. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great," Chandra Shekhar added.

In response to his comments, the BJP criticised the state government and demanded an apology from the minister. But in response, the education minister defended his stand and said that BJP should apologise for not knowing the truth.