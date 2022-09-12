'Should I Write It Down On Stamp Paper?': Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Rift In NCP

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, whose midway exit from a key party meeting sparked rift rumours, on Monday refuted reports which stated that the former Maharashtra deputy CM left the NCP meeting midway because he was not allowed to speak. Ajit Pawar on Sunday was seen skipping the chance to speak at the NCP's national convention meeting despite being one of the top leaders of the party. He left midway in front of party supremo Sharad Pawar.

Refuting rift reports, Ajit Pawar said that in such meetings only presidents address the gathering and no one stopped him from speaking at the NCP meeting.

"In the national convention of NCP, Maharashtra's state president Jayant Patil spoke because in such events only the presidents speak. No one stopped me from speaking. I went to the washroom - can't I go out?" Ajit Pawar said in a media briefing.

"Media should report based on facts. I am here to speak on the ongoing issues in the state," he said. However, when media persons repeated the questions on his exit, Pawar snapped, "I am not upset, do you want me to write it on stamp paper?".

Ajit Pawar left the stage just moments after party leader Jayant Patil was given the chance to speak before him which sparked rumours of a rift in the party. NCP MP Praful Patel had announced on the stage that Ajit Pawar will speak before Sharad Pawar's concluding remark but the former deputy Chief Minister was missing from his seat.

It was later on announced by Patel that Pawar had excused himself to go to the washroom and will come back for the speech in front of cadres who raised slogans in support of the former Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that NCP MP Supriya Sule was seen convincing Ajit Pawar to return for his speech on the stage. When Ajit Pawar entered the meeting venue, party veteran Sharad Pawar had already started his concluding remarks after which the former didn't get any chance to speak.

In 2019, while Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra were still discussing the alliance, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on November 23, 2019, took oath as CM with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The duo were sworn in at an early morning ceremony but the government lasted only 80 hours.