‘Should’ve Their Own Private Space’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends LGBT Community

RSS CHIEF Mohan Bhagwat defended the LGBT community and said that they should also have their own private space and that the Sangh must promote this viewpoint. In an interview with Organiser and Panchjanya, Bhagwat said, "People with such proclivities have always been there; for as long as humans have existed. This is biological, a mode of life”.

“We want them to have their own private space and to feel that they, too, are a part of the society. This is such a simple issue. We will have to promote this view because all other ways of resolving it will be futile," Mohan Bhagwant added.

Bhagwat further claimed that an awakening in the civilization that has been at war for more than a thousand years was the cause of the recently found aggression among Hindus everywhere.

"You see, Hindu society has been at war for over 1,000 years – this fight has been going on against foreign aggressions, foreign influences and foreign conspiracies. Sangh has offered its support to this cause, and so have others. There are many who have spoken about it. And it is because of all these that the Hindu society has awakened. It is but natural for those at war to be aggressive," the RSS chief said.

On Hindutva, the RSS chief said, “Hindu is our identity, our nationality, our civilisational trait, a trait that considers everyone as ours; that takes everyone along. We never say, mine is only true and yours is false. You are right at your place, I am right at mine; why fight, let us move together, this is Hindutva.”

Regarding the RSS' involvement in politics despite being a cultural organisation, Bhagwat said that the Sangh has always focused on politics that affect "our national policy, national interest, and Hindu interest.

"The only difference is, earlier our Swayamsevaks were not in positions of political power. This is the only addition in the present situation. But people forget that it is the Swayamsevaks who have reached certain political positions through a political party. Sangh continues to organise the society for the organisation’s sake," he said.

