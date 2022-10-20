'Should Have Come To US, Not To Press': Congress Rejects Tharoor's Claims of 'Irregularities' In Prez Poll

The Congress central election authority, Madhusudan Mistry, on Monday hit out at the allegations made by the Congress President candidate of "irregularities in conduct" during the presidential election in Uttar Pradesh.

"We accommodated your request and, despite that, you went to the media alleging the Central Election Authority was conspiring against you," he said.

Mistry alleged that Tharoor had dual faces—one in front of him and the other in the media.

"I am sorry to say that you had one face before me which communicated that you're satisfied with all our answers & different face in the media which made all these allegations against us."

In a letter, Tharoor's campaign team claimed that there were irregularities and malpractices in the election of the Congress president in Uttar Pradesh.The chief election agent of Tharoor, Salman Anees Soz, requested that votes from Uttar Pradesh be declared invalid.

Mistry also said that the letter should not have been made public.

In a separate letter to Minstry, Tharoor's team had raised issues in the conduct of the election in Ounjab and Telangana. They alleged an "unethical process" in the distribution of the delegate cards in Punjab. However, Mistry refused the allegations made by Tharoor and also stated that no unauthorised person had entered the polling booth.

After a series of political tussles within the party, the presidential election of the congress took place on October 17. The result was declared on October 19.

Kharge won the election, bagging 7897 votes as against Tharoor's polling of 1072 votes. Kharge became the first non-Gandhi president to occupy the seat of the Congress president after Sitaram Kesri. Kesri was the president of the party in 1998.