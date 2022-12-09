'Should Be Hanged': Shraddha's Father Seeks Probe Against Aftab's Family, Flags Inaction Of Maharashtra Police

Shraddha Walker's father Vikas Walkar briefed the media for the first time since the murder of his daughter came to light. (ANI Image)

VIKAS Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar who was brutally murdered by her boyfriend Aftab Poonawala, on Friday met Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai in connection with the Shraddha murder case. Addressing the media for the first time since the murder came to light, Shraddha's father said Aaftab should be hanged and punished the same way he murdered his daughter.

He also demanded a probe against the Aftab family and those who were involved in the case. "I expect a similar lesson for Aftab Poonwala in the way he murdered my daughter. The probe should be conducted against Aftab's family members, relatives and all others included in the incident," Vikas said.

While briefing the media, Vikas Walkar criticised the Vasai police stating that they did not receive help from them at the beginning of the case. "My daughter was brutally murdered. I faced many problems because of the Vasai police, if they would have helped me, my daughter would have been alive, " a father of Shraddha Walker said.

Demanding action against some mobile applications, Vikas Walkar also asked to give thought about the freedom that people get after turning 18 years old. "There should be some restrictions on applications. Children older than 18 yrs of age should be somewhat controlled. What happened to me shouldn't happen to anyone else," Vikas told the media.

During the media briefing, Vikas revealed that he was against the relationship between Shraddha and Aaftab Poonawala. He mentioned that he tried to talk to his daughter but she did not respond to him and that the last conversation he had with Shraddha was in 2021.

"The last time I had a conversation with Shraddha was in 2021. We talked about her whereabouts, she said that she was living in Bengaluru. I talked to Aaftab on September 26 when I asked him about my daughter, but he didn't give an answer to it," Vikas said.

"I was against the relationship between Shraddha Walker and Aaftab Poonawala. I was unaware of the domestic violence Shraddha was subjected to by Aaftab. I feel, his family members knew everything about what he was doing with her. I tried to talk with my daughter but she didn't respond to me in the last two years. I was never told what was happening with my daughter," a father of Shraddha said.

He later said Delhi Police assured him that they will get justice. "Delhi Police assured us that we will get justice. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also assured us of the same. The combined probe conducted by Delhi Police & Vasai police is going well. Still, Vasai Police, and Nalasopara police showed laxity in the investigation which is unfortunate," he added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Aftab who strangled Shraddha and then butchered her body into 35 parts will remain in judicial custody for another 14 days as a Saket court on Friday extended his custody. Aaftab was produced before the court through video conferencing.