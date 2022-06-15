Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir/ ANI image used for representation

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralised by the security forces in an early morning encounter at the Kanjiular area in the Shopian district of the Valley.

One of slain terrorists, the police said, has been identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in the Kulgam district. Besides, the second terrorist neutralised in the encounter has been identified as Tufail Ganai.

"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohammad Lone of Shopian. Besides other terror crimes, he was involved in the recent killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar on June 2 in Kulgam district," Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The second killed terrorist has been identified as Tufail Ganai. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including 1 AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the site of the encounter," Kumar added.

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, used to work as a manager at the Ellaqui Dehati Bank in Kulgam. He was shot dead inside the bank at Areh Mohanpora on June 2. Kumar's murder was caught on the CCTV camera in which a terrorist could be seen entering the bank and firing at him.

His murder led to widespread protests across the Valley with Hindus demanding their transfer from Kashmir amid a rise in targeted attacks against minorities.

The rise in targeted killings forced Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene, who later held back-to-back meetings with top officials, including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Army chief General Manoh Pande, J-K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, and other officials.

Shah, in his meetings, directed officials to take strong action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Valley and ensure security for minorities.

