New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident of medical apathy, a girl's dead body became food to a stray dog in Uttar Pradesh. A video has gone viral in which a stray dog was nibbling at the dead body of a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The shocking incident took place on Thursday when the deceased girl was brought to the hospital after she met with a road accident. It is not yet confirmed whether the girl died before reaching the hospital or not.

The girl's dead body was covered with white cloth and was lying on a stretcher in an isolated area in Uttar Pradesh government hospital and from the 20-second video, it is evident that the stray dog is nibbling at the dead body.

The video was shared by Samajwadi Party's Twitter handle and they asked for strict action against those responsible. The family of the victim blamed the hospital for such apathy.

The Father of the deceased girl quoted to news agency ANI, "It was left unattended for 1.5 hours. It's the negligence of the hospital."

संभल में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली खौफनाक तस्वीर आई सामने।जिला अस्पताल में स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की लापरवाही की वजह से स्ट्रेचर पर रखे बच्ची के शव को कुत्तों ने नोच कर खाया। जांच करा लापवाही बरतने वालों के खिलाफ हो सख्त कार्रवाई। शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति संवेदना! pic.twitter.com/3tgEHCTQpb — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) November 26, 2020

The news agency ANI reported that a sweeper and a ward boy at the hospital had been suspended and a probe committee had been formed to investigate the matter.

The hospital official told ANI, "After investigation, we found out the sweeper and ward boy were responsible. They too had a lot of bodies to deal with. However, we have suspended them. And we have sought an explanation from the doctor that was on emergency duty along with the pharmacist. We have also formed a committee to investigate the matter."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma