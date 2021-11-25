New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic and shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a moving car in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The accused, a Facebook friend of the victim, picked her up and got her to sniff a sedative and allegedly raped her. The incident took place when the woman was returning home after appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector recruitment exam in Agra on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, a resident of Haryana's Palwal, became friends with the girl through the social media platform Facebook. The police said that the accused came with his driver to pick the girl up from Mathura after her exam. The woman alleged that the man got her to sniff a drug a few moments after she sat in his car after she lost consciousness and was raped by him.

When she regained her senses, she said she found herself at a spot on the Delhi-Agra national highway (NH-2) near Kosikala. Somehow, she managed to reach home. Subsequently, she narrated her ordeal to her family.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Shirish Chandra, said that an FIR has been registered against the man under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint made by the survivor's family members at the Kosikala police station. The woman was sent for a medical examination on Wednesday.

He added that the woman is not aware of the accused's exact address. Police have launched an investigation into the case. The woman's statement will be recorded before the magistrate under section 164 of CrPC on Thursday when she is in a position to narrate the incident.



(With IANS Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan