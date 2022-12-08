Shivpal Yadav Reunites With Nephew Akhilesh As Samajwadi Party Nears Victory In Mainpuri Bypolls

Shivpal Yadav, the founder of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, has merged his party with Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party.

"We have merged Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) into Samajwadi Party. In 2024, we will fight unitedly. From today, there will be Samajwadi Party flag (on the car)," Shivpal Singh Yadav said at Saifai as quoted by news agency ANI.

Uttar Pradesh | We have merged Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) into Samajwadi Party. In 2024, we will fight unitedly. From today, there will be Samajwadi Party flag (on the car): Shivpal Singh Yadav at Saifai pic.twitter.com/evGd2irdPC — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 8, 2022

(To be updated...)