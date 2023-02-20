Shivpal Yadav, Other Samajwadi MLAs Protest Outside UP Assembly; CM Yogi Says 'Not In Interest Of Democracy'

AHEAD of the commencement of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Budget session, Samajwadi Party MLAs on Monday protested against the state government outside the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow. Samajwadi Party General Secretary Shivpal Yadav sat on a dharna along with nearly 100 legislators on assembly premises.

The members of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party raised issues related to farmers, sugar cane dues, unemployment, and the condition of law and order situation in the state while holding placards with slogans during a sit-in protest outside the assembly's entry gate.

A scuffle between protestors and police personnel broke out at the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh on the assembly premises. Shivpal Singh Yadav, the national general secretary of the Samajwadi Party, was also seen at the protest donning the party's signature red cap for the first time. Yadav informed the reporters that they wanted the session to run so that they can raise the issues related to the public interest.

Samajwadi Party takes it to Twitter and posted a video in which Marshals deployed on the premises were seen fighting with journalists while trying to evict SP lawmakers. Some photographers were also hurt in the scuffle between SP MLAs and police personnel.

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा का बजट सत्र शुरू होने से पूर्व लखनऊ विधानसभा में आसमान छूती महंगाई व बेरोज़गारी, भर्तियों में हो रही धांधली और रसातल में गयी उप्र की बदहाल क़ानून-व्यवस्था को लेकर भाजपा सरकार के ख़िलाफ़ सपा विधायकों ने किया विरोध-प्रदर्शन। pic.twitter.com/Pr6E06z4yk — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) February 20, 2023

After the announcement of the Samajwadi Party that it will hold a protest against the ruling BJP government in the morning outside the legislature building, as well as inside the joint session of both Houses, Police personnel were deployed outside the Vidhan Sabha building in heavy numbers. The Samajwadi Party office located at the Vikramaditya Marg was heavily barricaded by the police.

However, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while responding to the protest of SP legislators said the opposition should raise issues in a dignified manner. “There can be 'asahmati' (differences) between ruling and opposition parties. The ruling side cannot run away from answering issues of public interest. Disruption (of House) is neither in the interest of democracy nor the state," the chief minister said.

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was scheduled to start at 11 am.