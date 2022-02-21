Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Karnataka's Shivamogga, said state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday.

Briefing media-persons in Bangalore, the Home Minister said, "We have not yet received any final report related to arrests. Three persons were arrested and some people were taken into custody. As per my information, five people are involved in this murder. For now, we do not want to disclose anything further. Inquiry is going on. After the investigation, the information will be shared.”

"I met parents and sisters (of Harsha) and consoled them. They asked me for justice. I have assured them of bringing culprits to book. In order to maintain law and order, there has been the heavy deployment of police personnel and Rapid Action Force," Jnanendra added.

The Home Minister said police officials have been instructed to analyze the situation and maintain law and order.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary CT Ravi had termed the death of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga as a 'conspiracy' and said that if necessary, the probe in the matter can be handed over to the National Investigation Team.

"Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was murdered yesterday. I think it's a conspiracy. He has been murdered under a conspiracy," said Ravi.

"A serious inquiry should be conducted. If needed, the case should be handed over to NIA," he added.

Further, with a concern to avoid any unfortunate incident, BJP leader said "government should conduct a serious enquiry as the situation may trigger a reaction."

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered at around 9 pm on Sunday in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident.

