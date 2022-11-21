'Shivaji Maharaj Is God': Nitin Gadkari On Governor Koshyari's Remark On Maratha Leader

AMID the ongoing row over Maharastra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's remark on Shivaji Maharaj, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday referred to the Maratha leader as 'God'.

Breaking his silence, Gadkari said, "Shivaji Maharaj is our god...We revere him even more than our parents."

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mahesh Tapase also demanded the transfer of Koshiyari on Monday and said, "Maharashtra Governor always creates controversy due to his statements. Today,in a letter to President Murmu,I'll request her to write to Maharastra Governor and make him aware of his responsibilities and if he won't listen, he should be transferred to another state."

On Saturday, Koshiyari appreciated Gadkari and called BR Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari the icon of today, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an icon of the "olden days".

While addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on Saturday, he said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari."

The governor has been sharply criticised for his remarks.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad demanded that Koshiyari be shifted out of the state for his comments.

"The governor should understand that the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj never age and he cannot be compared to any other great person in the world. My request to BJP leaders at the Centre is that a person who does not know the history of the state and how it functions, be sent somewhere else," the MLA said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Uddhav Thackeray's faction, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also demanded the removal of the Governor.

While speaking to the media Raut took a dig at the Maharashtra government for being "silent" on the issue and said, "The Governor has insulted Shivaji Maharaj four times in one year. Still, the government is silent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah consider Shivaji Maharaj an idol and their national spokesperson said that Shivaji Maharaj apologised to Aurangzeb five times. Is this the BJP's official stand? BJP should apologise to Maharashtra and remove the Governor right away."

He also accused the BJP of "insulting" Shivaji Maharaj openly and asked Shinde to resign from the post of Chief Minister.

