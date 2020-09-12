The six were arrested after an FIR was registered at Samta Nagar Police Station against Kadam and his 8-10 associates for beating up retired Navy officer Madan Sharma over the WhatsApp forward of a cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai’s Samta Nagar Police has granted bail to Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam and five others who were arrested in connection with an attack on a retired Navy officer on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

The six were arrested after an FIR was registered at Samta Nagar Police Station against Kadam and his 8-10 associates for beating up retired Navy officer Madan Sharma over the WhatsApp forward of a cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. According to reports, Kadam called the 65-year-old retired officer outside his apartment in Mumbai's Kandivalli East.

When Sharma reached there, a group of men attacked him. A CCTV footage of the incident showed Sharma going out to meet them and then rushing back inside the building. A group of men also followed and dragged him outside. He sustained several injuries on his face and eyes.

Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam and five others, arrested in connection with the attack on a retired Navy officer, granted bail by Samta Nagar Police Station. #Mumbai https://t.co/vK9mC7lnyb — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

Sharma had told ANI that he received threatening calls and was later attacked by 8-10 persons for forwarding the message.

“8-10 persons attacked and beat me up today, after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist," he said.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his shock over the incident and asked CM Thackeray to stop the 'gundaraj'.

"Extremely sad & shocking incident. Retired Naval Officer got beaten up by goons because of just a Whatsapp forward. Please stop this gundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment to these goons," Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.







Posted By: Lakshay Raja