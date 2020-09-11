 New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Convenor Devang Dave on Friday accused the Shiv Sena workers of beating up retired Navy officer Madan Sharma in Mumbai. Dave shared a CCTV footage of the incident on his official Twitter handle showing six people barging inside what appears to be a residential property, dragging the veteran Navy officer out, and beating him.

“Beating of Madan Sharma, a retired naval officer who has spent years of his life defending country's maritime borders by #Shivsena Goons in Mumbai, is reflection of party's mentality. The disciples of those who did not dare to leave the house are now showing strength to elderly,” Dave tweeted.

Dave also shared a CCTV footage of the incident in the following tweeet.

The retired Navy officer was allegedly beaten by because he shared a cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.  Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his shock over the incident and asked CM Thackeray to stop the 'gundaraj'.

Also Read
5 Indian nationals, 'abducted' from Arunachal Pradesh, likely to be handed..
5 Indian nationals, 'abducted' from Arunachal Pradesh, likely to be handed..

"Extremely sad & shocking incident. Retired Naval Officer got beaten up by goons because of just a Whatsapp forward. Please stop this gundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment to these goons," Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

Actor Kangana Ranaut reacted to the incident, writing, "Shame" on her official Twitter handle.

The veteran officer has filed a police complaint in the matter.

Also Read
AgustaWestland Case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute former CAG, 4 others
AgustaWestland Case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute former CAG, 4 others

 

Posted By: Lakshay Raja