Sena vs Sena Row: SC Agrees To Hear Uddhav Thackeray's Plea Against EC Order Tomorrow

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday agreed to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against the Election Commission's decision recognising Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and order allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it, on February 22. The top court posted the matter for hearing at 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

This came a day after Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) filed a petition in the apex court on Monday. The matter was produced before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari and P S Narasimha on today.

"If the EC order is not stayed then they will take over the symbol and the bank accounts. Please list it tomorrow before the Constitution bench," Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Thackeray faction, submitted.

Earleir on Friday, the Election Commission on Friday had recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it. Meanwhile, the election commission in its 78 long-page order, allowed Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly by-polls in the state.

According to the Commission, MLAs who supported Shinde received roughly 76 per cent of the votes cast in support of the 55 Shiv Sena candidates who won the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Uddhav Thackeray faction's MLAs got 23.5 per cent of the votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates.

Since Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra revolted against Uddhav Thackeray last year, both factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party.

Last month, Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led factions of the Shiv Sena submitted their written statements in support of their claims of control over the party name and symbol to the Election Commission.