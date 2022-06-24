Shiv Sena Leader, Who Went To Guwahati To Convince Rebels, Detained By Assam Police

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Bhosale, who reached Guwahati to appeal to the rebel leaders to return, was detained by the Assam Police on Friday for violating security protocol. Bhosale was carrying a placard and raising slogan outside the hotel where Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs are camping.

“I am from Satara district and I am deputy district chief of Shiv Sena. Like Shinde, I am also a diehard party worker. I want to tell Shinde that Shiv Sena has given him a lot and he should return to Matoshree,” Bhosale told a television channel in Guwahati.

"I don't know where the police is taking me. I am a kattar Shiv Sainik. I can give my life for Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde should support the party," he told while he was on his way to the police station.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police said Bhosale was detained for protesting without seeking permission. "We don't know why he (Bhosale) was here. We detained him to maintain law and order. He has not been arrested. This is a sensitive area, people have come here from different parts of India. We need to ensure their security. He is free to visit the state, but we need to be aware of why he came to the hotel," the police.

Another police officer, on conditions of anonymity, told that he was creating a nuisance in a public place without intimation and the police are not sure if he belongs to the Shiv Sena.

As of now, nearly 50 MLAs, including 38 from Shiv Sena, are currently residing in the hotel in Guwahati, as stated by Shinde.

The Eknath Shinde-led rebel Shiv Sena camp has the required strength of legislators needed to split the Hindutva party without being disqualified under the anti-defection law.