Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Shot Dead In Punjab's Amritsar, Accused Arrested

SHIV Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday. The incident took place outside a temple in the city where Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest, they said. He was earlier last year arrested on charges of using offensive language against a particular community and provoking religious sentiments.

"Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Shri has been shot. We have reached the spot and are still verifying everything. The senior officers will brief you," Police say. pic.twitter.com/otlJ0UXLyL — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

However, Amritsar CP has confirmed to news agency ANI that the accused has been arrested and his weapons have also been recovered. The attacker, Sandeep Singh, was arrested immediately.

Accused arrested*, his weapons recovered: Amritsar CP on Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri being shot at in Amritsar — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022