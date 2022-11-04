Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Shot Dead In Punjab's Amritsar, Accused Arrested

At the time he was shot, Suri was on a dharna on the street, next to an associate who was seen firing back at the attacker from a revolver.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Fri, 04 Nov 2022 04:50 PM IST
Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri (File Photo)

SHIV Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday. The incident took place outside a temple in the city where Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest, they said. He was earlier last year arrested on charges of using offensive language against a particular community and provoking religious sentiments.

However, Amritsar CP has confirmed to news agency ANI that the accused has been arrested and his weapons have also been recovered. The attacker, Sandeep Singh, was arrested immediately.

Suri had police protection, but the attacker was successful in firing two shots that landed and eventually killed him before he could be taken to a hospital, the BBC reported.
Earlier, Suri, known for his fiery speeches, got into an argument on social media with some men from the temple management over alleged sacrilege of idols.

Suri, was on Facebook Live hours before the attack.

The killing comes months after the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala under police security, raising questions over law and order under Bhagwant Mann's administration.

Suri's murder also brings back memories of a series of killings of religious leaders, mostly belonging to Hindutva outfits, during 2016 and 2017, when the Akali Dal-BJP and the Congress were in power at different times.

