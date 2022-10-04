Shiv Sena Factions To Hold Two Dussehra Rallies For First Time In 56 Years, Mumbai Braces For Possible Clashes

The Shiv Sena, which is currently divided between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, will hold two separate rallies on Dussehra in Mumbai. It will be for the first in its 56 years of existence that the party will see such a division.

The rallies by the two factions are being seen as a show of strength by both the camps, which are embroiled in a tussle over who will be recognised by the Election Commission as the "real Shiv Sena" and gets to keep the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

The Shiv Sena was split up in June this year when Shinde rebelled against the party leadership for alliance with Congress and NCP, and joined hands with old saffron ally BJP.

The rallies will see the former colleagues trying to outdo each other in claiming the legacy of founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The Uddhav Thackeray side will hold its rally at the Shivaji Park in Dadar, which has been associated with the Sena since its foundation in 1966. Shinde-led rebel group meanwhile will organised their event at the sprawling MMRDA ground at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), located near Thackerays' private residence 'Matoshree'.

The party founder Bal Thackeray was known to deliver fiery speeches at the Dussehra rallies at Shivaji Park every year. As both the factions claim to be following on his ideals, sparks are expected to fly as the two sides will hit out at each other during the event.

The Dussehra rallies are being held after two years since the outbreak of Covid-19.

While Shinde is likely to attack Uddhav Thackeray for "deviating" from the path of Hindutva in joining hands with Congress and NCP, the former CM is expected to target the rebel leader and BJP. Uddhav was ousted from power in June this year and his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) fell after Shinde switched sides.

The security has been heightened in Mumbai amid fear of a possible clash between the two rival factions, who have booked thousands of buses to ferry their supporters to the venues from all over the state. Arrangements have been made to provide food and parking facilities for those coming from outside the city.

The Shinde camp expects nearly 4 lakh people to attend the rally at the MMRDA ground, spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre said.