'Clash Of Senas': Security Beefed Up In Mumbai Ahead Of Thackeray, Shinde Face-Off On Dussehra

IN YET another face-off between the two factions of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde, two Dussehra rallies will be held in Mumbai today. While Uddhav Thackeray's team will hold the Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park, CM Shinde's faction will take out the procession at the MMRDA ground in the Bombay Kurla Complex. This will be the first time since the inception of Shiv Sena 56 years ago that two Dussehra rallies will be held in Mumbai. The face-off between the two factions is being billed as a show of strength after a change in government in June.

Here are the top updates from the big face-off:

- Uddhav Thackeray faction's supporters have started to reach Shivaji Park for the Dussehra rally, scheduled to be held in the evening. Meanwhile, buses carrying supporters of CM Eknath Shinde's faction have also reached the MMRDA ground at the BKC complex in Mumbai.

- Anticipating huge turnouts at the rallies of the Sena factions, the Mumbai Police have tightened security at the Shivaji Park and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The sprawling MMRDA ground is located close to 'Matoshree', the private residence of the Thackeray family in Bandra.

- The rallies have generated intense interest in political circles and also among common citizens and there will be more than just speeches by the two friends-turned-foes as the rival factions seek to present themselves as the 'real' Shiv Sena and try to claim the legacy of the party founder late Bal Thackeray.

- More than 5,000 buses, a number of small tourist vehicles and cars, and a special train have been roped in to ferry supporters of the two rival Shiv Sena factions for their respective Dussehra rallies. A railway official said a train has been booked for the Dussehra rally from Nanded city in central Maharashtra.

- Both sides have claimed their rallies will be a grand success with top leaders giving last-minute touches to the preparations for the mega shows. On the ground, the areas in and around the two venues are washed in saffron flags and banners.

- Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is expected to launch attacks on the Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his former ally which is now part of the government in the state.

- In his address, the chief minister is likely to target Uddhav Thackeray for "deviating" from the path of Hindutva and joining hands with his once rivals Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November 2019.

- A senior Mumbai Police official said 3,200 officers,15,200 personnel, 1,500 personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 1,000 jawans of Home Guard, 20 Quick Response Teams (QRTs), 15 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) have been deployed for the two rallies. At BKC, 2,000 personnel of the Mumbai Police and traffic branch, 5 to 6 DCPs and 15 to 16 ACPs, will be on duty.

- According to bus operators, the Shinde-led faction has hired at least 3,000 private buses from different districts of Maharashtra to ferry its supporters. Besides, around 4,000 tourist cabs will bring supporters to the MMRDA ground.

- The Thackeray faction has booked 700 buses to bring rally participants to Shivaji Park. A bus operator said the buses booked by the Thackeray group will bring Sena workers and supporters mainly from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).