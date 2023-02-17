OPEN IN APP

Shiv Sena Goes To Shinde Faction, CM Says ‘Victory Of Democracy’; How Other Leaders Reacted

By Anushka Vats
Updated: Fri, 17 Feb 2023 10:04 PM (IST)
Soon after Election Commission's announcement to give the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the symbol 'Bow and Arrow' to Shinde faction, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the decision and called it a 'victory of democracy'.

"It's the victory of ideologies of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe, of our workers, MPs, MLAs, public representatives and lakhs of Shiv Sainiks. It's victory of democracy," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also hailed the decision of the Election Commission to give the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the symbol 'Bow and Arrow' to Shinde faction.

"The Shiv Sena that walks on ideologies of Balasaheb Thackeray - CM Shinde's Shiv Sena has become the original Shiv Sena. My greetings to him. We were confident from day 1 because if you look at EC's earlier orders on different parties, they were similar decisions," said Fadnavis.

While Shinde-led faction is celebrating the announcement, Uddhav Thackeray said that his party will go to Supreme Court against the decision of EC.

"They should first understand Balasaheb. They've come to know that 'Modi' name doesn't work in Maharashtra so they've to put Balasaheb's mask on their face for their own benefit," added Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray faction spokesperson Anand Dubey condemned the announcement and said, "The order is what we had suspected. We had been saying that we don't trust the EC. When matter is sub-judice before SC & no final decision has been taken, this haste by EC shows it works as a BJP agent under Central Govt.We condemn this."

Sanjay Raut said, "We don't need to worry. Public is with us. We'll go with a new symbol and raise this Shiv Sena once again in the court of public."

On the other hand, Shinde updated his display picture on Twitter and put up Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol as the picture.

The two parties have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party ever since Shinde revolted against Thackeray last year.

The Commission observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena party is undemocratic. It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence.

The ECI observed that the undemocratic norms of the original Constitution of Shiv Sena, which was not accepted by the Commission in 1999 have been brought back in a surreptitious manner further making the party akin to a fiefdom.

The commission said that the 2018 Constitution of Shiv Sena, by way of its plain reading on the vital axis of remedy/modality of dissent, stifles all options of the rival group(s) in its very formulation. It confers widespread powers of making various organisational appointments on a single person.

 (With inputs from ANI)

