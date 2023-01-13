10 Killed, 17 Injured After Bus Carrying 45 Sai Baba Devotees Collides With Truck On Shirdi Highway

According to the police, the luxury bus was carrying around 45 devotees and was headed to Shirdi from Ambernath in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

By Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 09:58 AM IST
Minute Read
ANI image

AT LEAST 10 people were killed while several others got injured after a bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collided with a truck on near Pathare Nashik-Shirdi Highway on Friday. As per reports, at least 17 people suffered serious injuries in the accident and have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

According to the police, the luxury bus was carrying around 45 devotees and was headed to Shirdi from Ambernath in the Thane district of Maharashtra. Senior police officers have rushed to the spot and are carrying out rescue operations.   

