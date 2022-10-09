Shinde Vs Thackeray: Why EC Froze Sena Symbol, How Will It Decide Who Gets The 'Bow And Arrow'

The Election Commission on Saturday evening froze the election symbol of the Shiv Sena as party leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde compete for the 'bow and arrow'. The poll body ordered that Sena's poll symbol will remain frozen until the competing claims for recognition by the two rival factions is decided.

In the interim order, the ECI said that neither of the two groups led by Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde, who is the petitioner in the case, and other led by respondent Uddhav Thackeray, shall be permitted to use the name of the party ‘Shivsena’. It said, “neither group shall be permitted to use the symbol ‘Bow & Arrow’, reserved for 'Shivsena'. The two groups shall be known by names they may choose.

The order comes ahead of the bypolls to the Andheri East Assembly seat, for which the EC said the two groups “shall be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols".

Why Was Sena Symbol Frozen

Explaining why the symbol was frozen, the Election Commission said it has been done in order "to place both the rival groups on even keel and to protect their rights and interests". The poll body cited past precedence, saying the freezing is meant "to cover the purpose of the current Bye-elections and to continue till the final determination of the dispute in the matter".

The Andheri East Assembly seat goes to bypoll on November 3, ahead of which the Shinde faction had moved the EC seeking to prevent the Uddhav Thackeray faction from using the symbol in the bye-election.

How Does EC Decide On Symbols

The process involved in deciding on a party symbol has been mentioned in the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. As the Election Commission takes the final call on who gets the symbol in case of disputes in recognised national and state parties, the poll body's decision shall be binding on the rival factions.

According to Para 15 of the Symbols Order, 1968: “When the Commission is satisfied… that there are rival sections or groups of a recognised political party each of whom claims to be that party the Commission may, after taking into account all the available facts and circumstances of the case and hearing (their) representatives… and other persons as desire to be heard decide that one such rival section or group or none of such rival sections or groups is that recognised political party and the decision of the Commission shall be binding on all such rival sections or groups.”

In case of disputes in registered but unrecognised parties, the EC generally asks the factions to resolve their differences internally or to approach the court.

Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shinde Camp

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday called Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led-faction Shiv Sena as "traitors" after the Election Commission (EC) froze the symbol barring both the rival camps in the party from using it in the upcoming Assembly bypoll slated for November 3.

"Boxed traitors today have done a despicable and shameless act of freezing the Shiv Sena's name and symbol. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Will fight and win! We are on the side of truth! Satyamev Jayate!" Aaditya Thackeray tweeted in Marathi.