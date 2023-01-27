Shinde-led Maha Govt Reverses Uddhav Thackeray's Decision To Name Malad Garden After Tipu Sultan

MAHARASHTRA Government has decided to remove the name of Indian freedom fighter Tipu Sultan from a garden in Mumbai’s Malad area. The Eknath Shinde-led coalition government has reversed the move of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray’s government to name the garden after Tipu Sultan.

The decision was announced by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Mumbai’s Suburban District Guardian Minister on the micro-blogging site Twitter. He ordered the Collector to rename the garden in Malad. Lodha described this move as a “victory of right”.

"Finally, victory of the Right! Ordered removal of name Tipu Sultan from the park in Malad after considering the protests by Sakal Hindu Samaj & demand by @iGopalShetty Ji in the DPDC meeting. Last year MVA govt had named the ground after Tipu Sultan and we had to protest it!", he said. In the tweet, he referred to Mumbai North’s Lok Sabha representative Gopal Shetty.

"Some people had put up a banner, calling it Tipu Sultan garden and locals had resisted it. It was never named formally in the first place. So I asked the authorities to do the needful and remove the illegal banner," said Lodha, as quoted by India Today. "If it has to be named, we will follow due process. Nobody really wants to associate Tipu Sultan's name with the park," he added.

Reversing the decisions of other governments and renaming places will not make any government popular, Mahesh Bharet Tapase said while reacting to the development.

The decision to change the name was taken considering the fact that Tipu Sultan is a controversial figure in the neighbouring state of Karnataka, sources quoted by India Today said. No new name for the garden has been announced yet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had opposed the renaming of the garden after Tipu Sultan earlier. Last year, the Bajrang Dal along with other Hindutva organisations protested the naming of a sports complex in Mumbai’s Malad after Tipu Sultan.

