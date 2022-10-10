Shinde Faction of 'Shiv Sena' Submits Their Party Symbol Choice To EC

THE EKNATH Shinde-led Shiv Sena group submitted a list of three symbols on Monday to the Election Commission . Among the symbols submitted to the EC are "rising sun', 'trident' and 'mace as its choices for the party symbol.

Earlier, on Sunday, the camp led by Thackeray had asked the EC to finalise one of the three symbols—a trident, burning torch, and rising sun. These three symbols were finalised by the faction led by Uddhav.

Shiv Sena MP A Sawant belonging to the Uddhav faction, said that any names related to Shiv Sena would be acceptable to us. Moreover, "Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray" is the first choice for the name of the group led by "Thackeray," and "Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" is the second pick.

"Our party's name is Shiv Sena, if ECI gives any of the names related to Shiv Sena, including 'Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray)', 'Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray)' or 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)', that would be acceptable to us," as quoted by news agency ANI.

The election commission on Saturday barred the Sena factions from using the name of the party and also its symbols ahead of the Andheri East assembly by-polls scheduled to take place on November 3.

The poll panel will now examine the symbols to see if they are different or if any other party is using them. The EC will also check to see if any of the supplied symbols are already frozen by it.

The EC's decision comes months after Eknath Shinde overthrew Uddhav Thackeray as the state's chief minister. According to the poll body, both groups will be allotted different symbols from the list of free symbols as they may choose.

In June, Shinde was appointed Chief Minister when the majority of Sena MLAs joined him in ousting Thackeray with the support of the BJP. Although Shinde has managed to gain the support of the majority of the Sena members in the assembly and parliament, Uddhav Thackeray officially remains the party leader.