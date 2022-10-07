Shinde Can't Claim Party Symbol, Thackeray Tells EC Ahead Of Andheri Bypoll

In the tussle between who gets the Shiv Sena party name and symbol, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today told the poll body that the faction led by the present Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, cannot claim an-arrow symbol as he along with his supporters in his camp led by him, had "voluntarily quit the party".

Earlier, in the wake of the upcoming election in Andheri East, Shinde had written to the Election Commission pleading to quickly assign the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol to his group. Shinde also emphasised that, in the absence of a resolution by the poll body, the thackeray faction of the Sena might utilise the symbol.

The EC had asked the faction led by Thackeray to respond to the claim by Shinde on the symbol for the upcoming assembly polls in Andheri East. Thackeray responded to the commission a day earlier, as the time given by the election commission was Saturday.

In June, Shinde was appointed Chief Minister when the majority of Sena MLAs joined him in ousting Thackeray with the support of the BJP. Although Shinde has managed to gain the support of the majority of the Sena members in the assembly and parliament, Uddhav Thackeray officially remains the party leader.

Eknath Shinde at the big Dusshera rally said that the Shiv Sena is of "Shiva-Sainiks".

"This is not your (Uddhav Thackeray) private limited company. The Shiv Sena is of shiv-sainiks who have given their sweat for it. Not for people like you, who did partnerships and sold it, "as quoted by news agency ANI.

Thackeray, holding another rally at Shivaji Park, alleged that Shinde was a "traitor" trying to control the party.