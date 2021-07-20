Raj Kundra Arrested: Along with Kundra, one Ryan Tharp, who was arrested today morning in connection with the case, was also sent to police custody.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian-British Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23 in connection with a case related to the creation of pornographic videos and publishing them through some apps. Along with Kundra, one Ryan Tharp, who was arrested today morning in connection with the case, was also sent to police custody.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan