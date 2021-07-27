Raj Kundra Arrest: Along with Kundra, the other accused, Ryan Thorpe, who was also arrested in connection with the same case was also sent to 14-day judicial custody.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai Court on Tuesday in connection with the case related to the creation of pornographic videos and publishing them through apps. Along with Kundra, one other accused, Ryan Thorpe, who was also arrested in connection with the same case, was also remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Kundra was arrested July 19 by the Mumbai police crime branch under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He was produced before a magistrate's court here at the end of his police remand on Tuesday.

Kundra moved the court for bail and his plea was kept for hearing on Wednesday. The crime branch earlier told the court that Kundra had plans to sell 119 adult films to a person for USD 1.2 million.

The police claimed that during the probe into the case, it was found that Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought 'Hotshots' app to upload objectional videos on social media. The police also claimed to have found 51 obscene videos-- 35 with Hotshots logo and 16 with BollyFame logo, during searches at the office of the accused.

Meanwhile, a report by news agency ANI, quoting Mumbai Police sources on Monday stated that Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra has a huge argument when the Crime Branch raided their home in connection with the pornography racket case, following which the actress broke down in tears saying she was unaware of her husband's actions.

They informed that Shetty broke down in front of the cops and told them that Kundra had kept her in dark about the content of the app and she did not know anything. Giving more details about the case, the Sources informed that Kundra was anticipating his arrest after the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested nine people in the connection with the pornography racket case in March.

They added that investigation has revealed that Kundra has a 'Plan B' ready to escape the investigation on the case. Meanwhile, Crime Branch has appointed a financial auditor to probe the money trail of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty and their alleged involvement in the pornography racket case. They added that police is also probing whether money earned from the apps was being invested in bitcoins.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan